DARREN MOORE has no plans to visit a place he knows well in Oakwell this evening – as Sheffield Wednesday seek a big promotion favour from South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

The third-placed Owls are a point behind the Reds' opponents Ipswich and two adrift of League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Both play their games in hand tonight with Ipswich due in at fourth-placed Barnsley and Argyle welcoming Bristol Rovers.

Former Reds defender and Owls chief Moore, whose side visit Shrewsbury in their penultimate league fixture of the season on Saturday before finishing off at home to Derby, said: "All the top six won (last Saturday).

Darren Moore. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"But I won't watch the (Barnsley) game and I have other, better things to do. I really won't watch it at all. Whenever the result comes through, someone will message me, I am sure.

"What I am focusing on – regardless of this week – is trying to win (on Saturday) no matter what happens in the week. That is the reason why I won't spend time watching the game. I will carry on as I have other things to do in terms of preparing for the (Shrewsbury) game.

"What I am looking at is Sheffield Wednesday as a whole. 90 points from 44 games so from me looking at where we were last season, we got 85 points last season.

"We have got 90 points at the moment and are still hoping to potentially add to that. That's all we focus on.”

A dramatic end to the season is certainly par for the course for Owls striker Lee Gregory, who notched his 10th goal of the campaign in Saturday's tense win over Exeter.

The former Millwall forward, who struck two goals in the Lions' final regular game of the 2016-17 season at Bristol Rovers to help clinch a top-six finish – in a campaign which saw them promoted – said: "I don't think I have ever been at a club where I have not been fighting for promotion or relegation.

"I have never been in mid-table.

"I have always been fighting for something and I enjoy it, I prefer it like that.

