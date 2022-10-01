Will Vaulks stunner earns Sheffield Wednesday win at Port Vale

The former Rotherham United man smashed home from distance just after the hour to give the Owls back-to-back wins.

Vale were left counting the cost of missed chances after Gavin Massey and Ellis Harrison went close in the first half.

David Stockdale tipped a dipping Massey cross onto the bar two minutes in. Vaulks headed just wide before Stockdale saved Harrison’s header during an open start to the game.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore watched his side pick up maximum points in Port Vale. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Stevens did well to keep out a bullet header from Ben Heneghan at the other end on 22 minutes.

Stockdale made a good reaction save from Harrison’s glancing header before Tom Conlon saw a powerful shot blocked just before half-time.

Barry Bannan went close with a free-kick early in the second half and Wednesday hit the front after a fierce first-time strike from Vaulks on 62 minutes gave the keeper no chance.