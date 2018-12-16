Worried University cancel Sheffield Wednesday fans’ forum

Sheffield Wednesday’s fans’ forum with owner Dejphon Chansiri has been cancelled on safety grounds.

A thousand Owls supporters were due to meet chairman Chansiri at the city’s Octagon Centre on Thursday evening.

But the University of Sheffield have cancelled the booking, fearing trouble could erupt with disgruntled fans demanding answers to the Owls’ demise in the Championship this season.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea City means Wednesday have won just once in 10 games and leaves them sat just five points above the relegation zone.

Angry supporters have demanded manager Jos Luhukay be sacked, and Chansiri returns this week from several weeks in his homeland of Thailand to a club in turmoil.

The Owls had originally moved the fans’ forum from Hillsborough to the bigger Octagon, but club officials were last night frantically searching for a new venue and considering putting the event back 24 hours to Friday night.

A spokesperson from the University of Sheffield said: “In response to comments on social media the risk assessment for this event has been reviewed and updated with regards to stewarding and safety.

“To ensure the safety of students, staff and visitors to our campus this booking has now been cancelled. We apologise to the club and fans for any inconvenience caused.”

An Owls statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday are extremely disappointed to inform supporters that next Thursday’s fans’ forum at the Octagon Centre has been cancelled by the venue.

“We are now working hard to source an alternative venue to ensure the forum can go ahead as planned in the coming week.

“We fully understand the expected frustrations of our supporters following this development, but the decision was made entirely by the Octagon Centre despite our best efforts to provide assurances over their concerns.”

Luhukay – who walked out in the middle of a post-match interview with BBC Radio Sheffield at Swansea, angry with questions over his future – was also unhappy with his Owls team, who saw two quickfire goals earn the hosts a 2-1 win.

“I am so angry because the players are showing no proof of what we are doing,” fumed the Dutchman. “It is not the first time we give a 1-0 lead away for the opponents to score two goals.

“How many times has this happened? When the players don’t learn from this situation then you won’t win games. Maybe the players can give the answers.”

Match report: Page 5