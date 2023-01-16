The Owls are now four points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town thanks to Will Vaulks’ first-half wonder strike. The Owls extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 with their seventh clean sheet in nine league games as they took full advantage of Plymouth Argyle’s stoppage-time equaliser at Ipswich.
Wednesday avoided a hangover after shocking Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup in the previous weekend and their victory over Wycombe left Ainsworth tipping the South Yorkshire club for promotion.
“I think we have just lost to the league champions – I think they are going to win this league,” said Ainsworth.
"They are so strong, they have got a great manager and real strength in depth. It shows how well we are playing at the moment and where we are as a club. I firmly believe we can make these play-offs.”
He added: “I think anyone who finishes above Sheffield Wednesday will win the league this year. I think they’re an outstanding side. So for me it’s a great performance from Wycombe Wanderers and shows just how far we’ve come as a club.
“Today we were close. We more than matched them. I think we fully out-passed them and out-possessed them. But as I always say, possession means nothing. We’re gutted in there but also there’s some real positives we can take into games coming up.”