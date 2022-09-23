Wycombe Wanderers could be missing up to five players against Sheffield Wednesday
Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has said “injuries are killing me at the moment” as he prepares to take his side to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.
Wycombe will once again be without Garath McCleary against Sheffield Wednesday after the midfielder was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood earlier this month and serves the final game of a three-match suspension.
Sullay Kaikai and Sam Vokes got some minutes under their belts in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Stevenage on Tuesday as the forward duo work their way to full match fitness after recent injuries.
Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Josh Scowen and Tjay De Barr are all likely to miss out.
Speaking after the the midweek loss to Stevenage, Ainsworth lamented: “Curtis Thompson is out, Brandon Hanlan is out, Sam Vokes was out, Ryan Tafazolli was out, Garath McCleary is suspended, and Josh Scowen is a big loss.
“Injuries are killing me at the moment, but I do think that we will be strong come in the second half of the season.
"But we need to make sure that the first half of the season doesn't get away from us and we need to get some players back quick.”
Ben Heneghan could come back into contention for the Owls. The centre-back had been sidelined for four weeks because of a hamstring injury but returned to the side in midweek, playing the first half against Burton in the Papa Johns Trophy.
He could now be restored to the back line when the Chairboys visit Hillsborough while there are no concerns over striker Lee Gregory, who was restricted to 45 minutes in the 3-2 loss to the Brewers.
Defender Mark McGuinness has been ruled out for a few weeks with a leg muscle strain while fellow defender Akin Famewo and midfielder Dennis Adeniran are longer-term absentees.