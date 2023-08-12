Second best in their opener with Southampton, Wednesday also toiled against Hull – a side not tipped to be firmly among the automatic promotion candidates like the Saints. Their possession count stood at 27 per cent, the total eight days earlier was just 20 per cent.

Just as concerning was his side’s implosion in the second half.

Wednesday had taken a 36th-minute lead against the run of play when Juan Delgado scored following a quickly-taken free-kick. Tufan levelled just before the break from the spot after Lee Gregory’s elbow caught Jacob Greaves and it was the prelude to a second-half of dominance from the hosts, who ran out richly-deserved winners.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz, whose side were well beaten at Hull City to register a second successive Championship reverse at the start of the new season.

The hosts were on top throughout, with a beautiful long-ranger from Tufan and a cool third securing his hat-trick – his first treble as a professional.

Aaron Connolly added a late fourth after Michael Ihiekwe’s error, with fellow substitute Michael Smith pulling one back for the Owls in stoppage-time as they slumped to a second successive league loss. But there was scant consolation as Munoz’s losing start on the league front continued.

“It was from the first minute. Right now, I don’t find the balance with a consistent performance. We played at a good level in the first half. But in the second half, we were very far from what we want. We need to improve different things. But I won’t push myself about the situations. Every day we are better and better and more close, but we need to find solution in terms of reacting to goals (setbacks).

"We need to improve the clean sheets and defensive situations and duels. This is my job. They called me for this situation.

"I will give 100 per cent about the situation. It is my responsibility. The players tried to give 100 per cent and we need to improve. We only have one thing, thinking for next week and improve our tactics and technique and condition physically. Also in the second half, we had this problem.

"This is my job and what I am thinking for the next games.

"This is one of the things and we need balance. If you do not have the capacity to have the ball, you don’t have the capacity to press."

Xisco confirmed that Bannan came off with an ankle injury at the break, which had been affecting him versus Stockport in midweek. He will be assessed on Monday.

He continued: “He was injured before the game with ankle. He had injection, but unfortunately he could only play 45 minutes.