Xisco Munoz sacked by Sheffield Wednesday after overseeing worst start in Owls history

Xisco Munoz's brief tenure as Sheffield Wednesday has come to an end after the Spaniard paid the price for the club’s disastrous start to the season.

The Spaniard was under severe pressure at Hillsborough after the Owls set a new record for the worst start to a Championship season. He was sacked on Wednesday night, shortly after League Two Bradford City dismissed Mark Hughes.

Munoz oversaw 12 matches, drawing four and losing eight. His only success was in knocking League Two Stockport County out of the League Cup via a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls acrimoniously parted company with Darren Moore weeks after he led them to victory in May's play-off final. Moore has since landed a job at Huddersfield Town, who are due at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Owls boss Xisco Munoz has been sacked (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Under-21 coach Neil Thompson will step up as caretaker coach of the Owls for that game.

Former Watford coach Munoz made 13 signings in the summer but in truth, few have impressed with most new to English football. He changed his formation after initially coming away from the back three Moore played with last season to field a four, only to quickly revert back. The team never really found a clear identity in his brief tenure.

His backroom staff of his brother Miguel, Miguel Gomila, Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla will also leave. A club statement read: "The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad