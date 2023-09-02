Xisco Munoz sees Sheffield Wednesday take step forward and says it's only the start

Sheffield Wednesday took an important first step at Elland Road on Saturday, but manager Xisco Munoz was keen to stress that was all it was.

The Owls had lost their first four Championship matches under the Spaniard, but took a 0-0 from Leeds United with a dogged defensive performance.

There was no repeat of the late lapses of concentration that had cost them points in earlier games.

Munoz was understandably pleased with his team's performance, but demanding more to come.

"We tried to start the performance with one level and finish with the same level," said Munoz.

"We have two weeks to work very hard, we need to improve a lot of things and I continue with the same things I told you last week.

"It's a very, very difficult stadium.

"The other day in Cardiff I was sad for the players because we gave a very good performance and did not take the points (losing 2-1 to a stoppage-time penalty), today I'm happy for them because the players gave 200 per cent.

"(But) this is only one step, only one performance, we need to continue it.

"This the stability we need in the team – not dependent on results, not dependent on the situation.

"I'm happy with the point but we need to continue to work every day to improve the situation because it's our job and it's what the Championship demands.

"I'm happy for the point but we made mistakes in the game and we need to work very hard over the next two weeks to give a better performance at home."

The Owls now have a good foundation to build on in the two-week international break which will help them to integrate deadline-day signing John Buckley. Fellow midfielder Jeff Hendrick also joined on loan, but is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland so his team at Middlewood Road will be limited.

But having fought hard, played well defensively, been sharper on the counter-attack and most importantly been rewarded for it, things are looking up.

"You need a solid team like today and we had our chances," said Munoz, whose team had more shots on target despite only a third of the possession. "They had chances but we had chances also.

"This is what I want in our team – consistency, clean sheets, more aggressive with tbe ball sometimes, more aggressive when we have the chance to attack but you can't change these things in one day.