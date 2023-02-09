Young Sheffield Wednesday duo provide the sole reasons for solace for downcast Darren Moore

FOR Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore, there were just two reasons for solace in his side's disappointing FA Cup elimination at Fleetwood Town.

They came in the performances of young midfielders Sean Fusire and Adam Alimi-Adetoro, who both made their first-team debuts for the club at the Highbury Stadium.

Apart from that, there was nothing else for Moore to hang his hat on in a game where he made 10 changes with one eye on Saturday's key encounter at promotion rivals Ipswich Town.

On Fusire and Alimi-Adetoro, Moore said: “His (Fusire's) performances have been excellent and I just thought he could step up. For 65 minutes, he could feel really, really pleased with his performance.

Owls boss Darren Moore (Picture: Steve Ellis)

"I thought he was tenacious in his tackles and work off the ball. On the ball, he brought a calmness and his passes were easy, but effective. I was really pleased with him.

"He has been training with us and every time he has been, I have been impressed with him. Credit to him, I was really pleased with him and big Adam when he came on to get into the game.

"He was very competitive and he’s got the size and stature to physically deal with the game and he's got a pass in him.

"I was really pleased with those two, that was the highlight for me."

In the round, Moore candidly admitted that his Owls side short-changed their travelling supporters in turning in an uncharacteristically poor performance on the Fylde coast, with a number of squad players passing up an opportunity to impress.

Moore, inset, continued: "Those words have been expressed in the dressing room.

"I thought we had an opportunity and though they do not go out to purposely do it and were trying, it was an opportunity for one or two to stamp their mark.

"It just goes to show how match-ready you need to be in terms of the intensity levels needed.

"We did not see much better with that (on Tuesday).

"I don't want to make it an excuse because we welcomed the FA Cup. We have had fans who paid good money to travel to watch their team put in a good, professional performance.

