Three weeks have passed since Wednesday were humbled by Huddersfield Town but the humiliation already feels like a lifetime ago.

Only Leicester City have toppled Wednesday in the league since and the Owls were impressive once again as they defeated Bristol City 2-1.

Ike Ugbo notched either side of a Jason Knight header to secure victory, one the Owls had to dig deep for when Di’Shon Bernard received his marching orders.

Sheffield Wednesday boosted their survival hopes with a win over Bristol City. Image: Steve Ellis

Rohl is a savvy tactician, meticulous in his preparations, yet had to place even more faith in his players than usual.

Bristol City’s flexibility when it comes to systems denied Wednesday to opportunity to spring pre-planned traps. However, the spirited Owls emerged victorious regardless.

Rohl explained: “We know this opponent is very strong, they have a lot of shapes they play in. It wasn’t easy to prepare, this was the reason why I was more looking at us.

"We trained well, it was helpful for us to have a full week. And then the transfer from the training to the game, I think at the moment the key point was that we had good game management - a massive improvement when you compare this with other games before.

"[It was] a big win - we needed points when you look at the other results in this league. But if you do this job until the end of the season with big fight, and we do our homework, then we have a really, really big opportunity to achieve our goals.”

For all the tactical ways in which Rohl has developed Wednesday, it was their considerably improved fortitude that was clear for all to see against the Robins.

The visitors took the wind out of Wednesday sails immediately after Ugbo notched his first of the afternoon. They were later given a significant advantage as they chased a point when Bernard was dismissed.

It is entirely possible the Wednesday of old would have crumbled. However, Rohl’s Owls are starting to look their most impressive when they have their backs to the wall.

Rohl said: “We had good ball possession, good solutions. Then we scored, it was deserved. And then I think the reaction after the 1-1 as well [was good]. Sometimes we’ve dropped a little bit down but at the moment we are strong mentally. I’m very happy.”

Clichés may be controversial but sometimes they are just apt. Wednesday have 12 games to save their Championship skin and each game must be approached as if it is a cup final.

Rohl said: “We are still alive. Now it’s about keeping going. Now, we have 12 finals to play. I was in some finals before in my career, it’s about winning the finals.

"We do not have a situation where we can rest. We have to go again and again and if we do this, then we have a great opportunity to achieve our goals.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Valentin (Iorfa 84), Bernard, Ihiewke, Palmer, Johnson; Poveda (Gassama 84), Bannan, Vaulks, Musaba (B. Diaby 80); Ugbo (Smith 84).

Unused substitutes: Dawson, James, Shipston, Wilks, Cadamarteri.

Bristol City: O’Leary, Tanner (Cornick 68), Vyner, Dickie, Pring (Roberts 45); Gardner-Hickman (King 68), Gardner; Mehmeti (Wells 68), Knight, Sykes (McCrorie 45); Conway.

Unused substitutes: Bajic, Knight-Lebel, Mebude.