Shocks forecasted for Bradford City, Wrexham and Doncaster Rovers in new predicted League Two table - gallery

It has not quite gone to plan for two of Yorkshire’s League Two clubs this season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:45 BST

Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers both started the season with ambitions of promotion, although neither currently sit in the top half of the table.

Notts County have set the pace in the fourth tier, with Stockport County and Gillingham currently hot on their heels.

The BetVictor supercomputer has forecasted what the table will look like when the season ends – and has predicted some shocks.

Here is how it expects the table to look.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look.

1. League Two table predicted

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Average points: 35

2. 24. Forest Green Rovers

Average points: 35 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Average points: 42

3. 23. Sutton United

Average points: 42 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Average points: 46

4. 22. Doncaster Rovers

Average points: 46 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

