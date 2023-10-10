It has not quite gone to plan for two of Yorkshire’s League Two clubs this season.

Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers both started the season with ambitions of promotion, although neither currently sit in the top half of the table.

Notts County have set the pace in the fourth tier, with Stockport County and Gillingham currently hot on their heels.

The BetVictor supercomputer has forecasted what the table will look like when the season ends – and has predicted some shocks.

Here is how it expects the table to look.