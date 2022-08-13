Shota Arveladze provides encouraging update on Hull City's pursuit of Birmingham City and Brentford stars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Hull's impressive 2-1 win over Norwich City, the Tigers boss confirmed that Woods had a desire to make the switch to East Yorkshire.

The 28-year-old made his competitive debut with Shrewsbury Town in 2012 and had spells at Brentford, Stoke City and Millwall before joining Birmingham.

He has been linked with Hull in recent days with reports emerging in the last 24 hours that he was schedueled to undergo a medical.

"I think he will give us the energy we need. He is very welcome. He brings smartness, direction," said Arveladze.

He continued: "He's an intelligent player, a good player and knows how to play football. He's played more than 200 times in the Championship, he knows how to do it.

"He's another good player that wants to come and be with us."

Arveladze says Hull will aim to remain busy in the transfer market, with just over two weeks remaining for the club to complete any deals.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

When asked if his side was pursuing a deal for Brentford striker Halil Dervişoğlu, he told BBC Radio Humberside: "We will be busy in the market, we are going to bring some players in to make it happen.