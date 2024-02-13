Shrewsbury Town v Barnsley FC: Neill Collins on what his team's away record will mean at the New Meadow

Collins is a fan of recently-installed Shrews manager Paul Hurst, and the hosts’ confidence should be enhanced by Saturday's 1-1 draw at Derby County.

But the Reds can take comfort from the fact they have not lost away in the league since facing the Rams in mid-November.

"It means nothing on Tuesday night when the whistle goes but it just gives us the belief that we can do it," argued the former defender.

ADMIRER: Barnsley manager Neill Collins is a fan of Shrewsbury Town's Paul Hurst

"There was a big question mark over certain things for periods, like can we beat teams in the top six, can we win at home? – we've ticked them off. It doesn't mean anything but we know we can do it and what it takes to do it."

Hurst's presence and the nature of the division means Collins is reading nothing into the 15 places separating the sides.

"Paul Hurst's an excellent manager, a great appointment, I was so surprised to see him released by Grimsby having played them in the Football League Trophy and watched his team," said Collins, whose team are fourth. "That's going to have a big impact.

"(And) you can see from the games all around the league, the weekend is a good example, it's so tough. All the teams need the points for different reasons.

"We need to be very aware that whoever we are playing right now are very difficult. We'll need to be as good as we've been to get another three points."

Luca Connell is suspended after his red card against Leyton Orient but with Barry Cotter fit, there are no fresh injury concerns.