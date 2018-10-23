Shrewsbury Town v Barnsley: Tykes drawing the best out of their opponents

IF BARNSLEY needed a reminder that they represent a prized League One scalp in 2018-19 along with Sunderland they received it on Saturday.

The Reds’ visit to Charlton Athletic coincided with the Addicks’ best performance of the season and a 2-0 win for the hosts, which served as a warning ahead of tonight’s trip to Shropshire, according to assistant head coach Andreas Winkler.

He said: “We will try to do better in the next match. We played a really good match, but we made too many mistakes and normally we do not do that.

“We talked to the manager of Charlton and he said they played their best match. Every opponent team gets a really good performance against us.”

After Saturday’s disappointment everyone connected with the Oakwell outfit are also acutely aware of the notion that all good and successful sides strike back from defeats at the first available juncture.

Following their first defeat of the season at Coventry City, Daniel Stendel’s side triumphed in their next appointment at Fleetwood, and that is very much the aim against Shrewsbury this evening.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt added: “We were in on Sunday and we did a post-match analysis of the (Charlton) game and how we thought it went. It was just one of those games when things did not go our way and we have to put it behind us and move on.

“We need to bounce back. We want to get promoted in the top two and, when you have a bad game, you need to react.

“Every team in this league can be a danger.”

Last six games: Shrewsbury DDWWLL Barnsley LWDWWL.

Referee: S Oldham (Lancashire).

Last time: Shrewsbury 0 Barnsley 3; January 16, 2016; League One.