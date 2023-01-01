Simon Weaver confident Harrogate Town have ammunition to avoid League Two relegation fight

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver believes his side have the firepower to remain out of danger in League Two.

Town played out a 3-3 draw at Hartlepool and, with Luke Armstrong and Sam Folarin causing problems throughout, Weaver is sure they have enough to attack the second half of the season and maintain some healthy distance away from the bottom two.

The visitors took the lead through Alex Pattison and twice in the second half pegged Pools back through Folarin and a fine strike from George Thomson.

Josh Umerah had pulled Hartlepool level just before half-time with Mo Sylla and Mark Shelton putting them ahead before both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

HARROGATE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Simon Weaver, Manager of Harrogate Town looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Harrogate Town and Forest Green Rovers at The EnviroVent Stadium on December 07, 2021 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Weaver said: “This team is full of goals but we must defend better and keep it tight at the back.

“The second goal was superb with the pace and strength of Sam and the guile of Luke. We must be more solid and we had enough bodies to deal with situations.

“Going forward we look a threat. We work hard on our attacking but we are trying to get the best out of forward players – pace, strength and I didn’t think they could handle us and we should have scored more. There should be enough to win the game.”

He added: “We had gilt-edged chances to put the game to bed and we conceded too softly. We let them get back level when we were looking to add to the scoreline.”

Hartlepool: Killip, Shelton, Menayese, Ferguson, Tumilty, Cooke (McDonald 81), Featherstone, Sylla, Grey, Umerah (Missilou 87), Hamilton. Unused substitutes: Boyes, Paterson, Stephenson, Darcy, Kitching.

Harrogate Town: Jameson, Ramsay, Burrell, Mattock, Headley, Austerfield, Pattison, Muldoon, Thomson, Folarin, Armstong. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Welch-Hayes, McArdle, Frost, Horbury, Wright, Ilesanmi.

