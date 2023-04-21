Simon Weaver expects more confident Harrogate Town but warns they cannot let up at Northampton Town

Simon Weaver is hoping Tuesday's midweek victory over Walsall tips the psychological scales for Harrogate Town in their League Two relegation battle.

A 3-0 win moved the Sulphurites six points clear of the relegation zone with a vastly superior goal difference to the three teams below. With only three matches to make up the gap – to Harrogate's four – it is significant.

But victory for 23rd-placed Hartlepool United at home to Crawley Town, in 22nd, could make life a lot less comfortable for Harrogate, at second-placed Northampton Town on Saturday.

So Weaver has stressed to his players they must keep their foot down after six matches unbeaten.

CONFIDENCE: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

"Our fate's still not sealed so we have to make sure we keep up the energy levels and the intensity against a really strong Northampton team," he warned.

"It was a really important win (on Tuesday) and they should be proud of themselves because it was a must-win. There's been a bit of apprehension, nerves, the scale of it was huge for us.

"It was good to get a six-point difference but we don't want that halving so we go in with a bit more confidence but we have to up the levels again because Northampton are vying for promotion.

"Because of the magnitude of the games sometimes people hold back a little bit because they're worried about making mistakes but a really positive performance and result could lead to more goals from the team, more creativity with people relaxing a bit.

"We have to press the reset button and go again with the same fires in our bellies.

"I am confident in the group right now. We've had a good run, we've been gritty, we've shown some fighting qualities and quality on the ball.