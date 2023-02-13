Simon Weaver hopes Kazeem Olaigbe can sparkle like Jack Diamond as stalwart signs new contract

Simon Weaver hopes Kazeem Olaigbe can sparkle like Jack Diamond did at Harrogate Town after his goalscoring debut.

The on-loan Southampton winger netted in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Stockport County, and should get the chance to follow it up at Salford City on Tuesday.

Diamond wrote his name into Harrogate folklore as part of the squad which took them into the Football League. He also spent most of last season on loan from Sunderland, making a total of 77 appearances scoring 19 goals.

"I was very impressed with Kazeem,” said manager Weaver. "He got on the front foot, he was strong and showed great ability.

NEW CONTRACT: Harrogate Town striker Jack Muldoon

"He could be that missing ingredient. We had grafters around Jack and no shortage of ability, but he added star-dust. Hopefully Kazeem can do the same for us.”

Striker Jack Muldoon has signed a new contract until 2025. He has made 224 appearances for Town, with 63 goals and 41 assists.

