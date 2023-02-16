Simon Weaver issues challenge to Harrogate Town players as they seek to end winless home run against Crewe Alexandra

Simon Weaver has urged his Harrogate Town side to start on the front foot against Crewe Alexandra after being caught cold in recent home matches.

The Sulphurites have failed to win their last four at Wetherby Road, with the visitors scoring first in each of them. Only in the match they drew with Stevenage did they keep them at bay until the second half.

Addressing that has been a focus for manager Weaver.

"We're looking to learn a lesson from every game and the last couple of home games we've disappointed with the way we've started and found it hard to really get going in them until it's been too late," he reflected.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

"But there were good signs in the second half last week and then for the entirety of the game the other night (at Salford City) and we were back to being on the front foot and aggressive with our style and asking questions of the opposition with a high-tempo style of football."

Weaver also praised the professionalism of goalkeeper Pete Jameson after losing his place to Mark Oxley in midweek.

"Pete Jameson has made a great impression at this football club and even off the pitch the other night he was very supportive of Mark Oxley, he showed he's a total professional in the way he acted on the team coach and in and around Ox," said Weaver.

"Ox has been a total professional as well. For 27 games he's backed up his mate in the goalkeeper's union and that's what we expect at this football club. It's one in, all in."