Salford took the lead twice in the first half, with Harrogate uncharacteristically sloppy at defending set-pieces. However, Abraham Odoh and Matthew Foulds struck back to ensure the spoils were shared.

Harrogate sat 13th in the League Two table at the close of play, the highest finish in the club’s history. Speaking after the final whistle, Weaver said: “We’ve shown time and time again this season how resilient we are. We don’t let up.

“There’s always going to be disappointments, that’s how you’re judged at the club, but we’ve tried to drill that into the lads. It’s ingrained into our culture. I’m proud of the fact we’ve done it again in the last game and not let [the season] fizzle out.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town claimed a 2-2 draw at Salford City. Image: Tony Johnson

"We played some pleasing football, we cut them open and could have won it in the end. We didn’t but we can be satisfied with another away point. Overall it was a good performance.”

Although Weaver praised the Sulphurites, he was left frustrated by the manner of the goals conceded. He said: “I thought it was an entertaining game. We were a bit frustrated with the two goals we conceded from set-plays, especially because that’s not a characteristic of ours we’ve seen much this season.

“We’ve defended well from set-pieces and deliveries out wide, and corners. That was the frustrating element of the first half, conceding two soft goals. They never cut us open at all, it was always going to be balls into the box for [Matt] Smith.

