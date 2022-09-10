Simon Weaver says Harrogate Town will keep negativity out of their dressing room despite losing streak

The Sulphurites hope to be back in action at home to their old non-league rivals Salford City on Tuesday, and another reverse will bring up their longest losing sequence since joining the Football League in 2020.

But manager Weaver – who handed out three debuts in last week's 2-1 defeat at Sutton United – does not want anyone thinking that way.

"It only takes a few results and people start to question you, question whether the bubble has burst,” said the Football League's longest-serving manager.

DETERMINED: Simon Weaver is undaunted by equalling the longest losing streak of his League Two career as Harrogate Town manager

“We can’t listen to any negativity. There will be no negativity in the changing room, but we’ve got to get the fans on our side.

"Our rise has been two leagues, and we don’t want to stop the journey there. But, it’s very difficult competing with the bigger clubs at this level, though we want to keep going as long as we’ve got the community behind us.

"I think our fans have a good understanding of where we are and their support means a lot to us. It’s important that we show them that we care and that we provide them with exciting football.

"Clubs will always fancy their chances against ‘little old Harrogate Town’ because we have no big Football League history to speak of, however we relish being the underdog.

"It was the same when we were in the National League.