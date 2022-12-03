Simon Weaver wants Harrogate Town to turn pressure win at Rochdale into a run

Simon Weaver is hoping Harrogate Town can turn their character test at Rochdale into some real momentum as they look to pull away from the League Two relegation zone.

A 4-1 win at Spotland was important in itself with Dale going into the game a point behind the Sulphurites. But on top of that it achieved Harrogate's first consecutive league wins and buried unhappy feelings from the fixture in between, a disappointing FA Cup exit at Hartlepool United.

It was even better because the hosts took the lead against the run of play at a seventh-minute corner and almost retook it when Ian Henderson headed another onto the post at the end of the first half.

But second-half goals from Luke Armstrong (two) and Sam Folarin to add to George Thomson's equaliser saw them to a deserved victory.

DELIGHGTED: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

"The pressure was on," said manager Weaver. "We got a lot of flak for understandable reasons for losing at Hartlepool and you have to bounce back and show your fight and your grit.

"We said before the game we're in a scrap. We've been to bigger stadiums than this and ended up winning because of the fighting spirit that's key to our identity.

"We had 11 footballers out injured so it's no mean feat and those lads deserve a lot of credit.

"I said in the changing room after the game it was a real character test after five minutes. We missed two good opportunities to score and we were really flowing so to concede a set piece was a disappointing moment.

"Then it's a test of character and resilience and we passed that test because we kept pouring forward and on the day we were the better team, creating many opportunities to score."

Being a greedy football manager, Weaver now wants more.

"It's very big and we hope to turn it into a proper run," he said of the consecutive wins.

"We've shown great capability for scoirng goals in the last two games.

"We left two players up and every time there was an out-ball. Sometimes the best form of defence is attacking.

"It will be more significant if we can add to the tally and get 10 points clear. It's got to be the all to keep ticking them off.

