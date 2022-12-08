As the Championship season gets back underway this weekend, a handful of forwards released by second-tier clubs remain free agents.

One player available on a free transfer who will be familiar to football fans in Yorkshire is Fraizer Campbell after he left Huddersfield Town upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season. He made 92 appearances for the Terriers after joining his hometown club in 2019.

He scored 10 goals during his time in West Yorkshire and has had stints at Hull City, Sunderland and Cardiff City after coming through the academy at Manchester United. He featured in a Liverpool v Man United’s legends game earlier this campaign.

Ex-Middlesbrough player Sammy Ameobi is still on the lookout for a new club after being let go by the Riverside Stadium outfit in the summer. He joined Boro in 2021 after being leaving Nottingham Forest but never made an appearance for the club due to a knee injury.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Fraizer Campbell of Huddersfield Town reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Preston North End at Kirklees Stadium on August 17, 2021 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Other players still on the lookout for a new team are former Burnley striker Matej Vydra after he was one of several players who left the Clarets following their relegation from the Premier League.