One player available on a free transfer who will be familiar to football fans in Yorkshire is Fraizer Campbell after he left Huddersfield Town upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season. He made 92 appearances for the Terriers after joining his hometown club in 2019.
He scored 10 goals during his time in West Yorkshire and has had stints at Hull City, Sunderland and Cardiff City after coming through the academy at Manchester United. He featured in a Liverpool v Man United’s legends game earlier this campaign.
Ex-Middlesbrough player Sammy Ameobi is still on the lookout for a new club after being let go by the Riverside Stadium outfit in the summer. He joined Boro in 2021 after being leaving Nottingham Forest but never made an appearance for the club due to a knee injury.
Other players still on the lookout for a new team are former Burnley striker Matej Vydra after he was one of several players who left the Clarets following their relegation from the Premier League.
Ex-Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday forward Izzy Brown is without a club after he left Preston while Marc McNulty and Isaac Vassell are still free agents after leaving Reading and Cardiff City respectively.