The second-tier action gets back underway this weekend and the future of several of the division’s stars could be decided based on their club’s fortunes this term. Below, we have picked six players who could be in demand at the end of the campaign if they do not sign new contracts with their respective teams.
Ben Brereton Díaz
The Blackburn Rovers striker had been linked with a move away from the club in the summer but nobody was able to match Blackburn’s asking price for the Chile international. He has nine goals and one assist in 21 games this season.
Todd Cantwell
The Norwich City midfielder is coming to the end of the his deal at Carrow Road. He spent last season on loan at Bournemouth with that containing the option for a permanent move which was not taken up by the Cherries.
Oli McBurnie
The Sheffield United striker is a man rejuvenated this term. He has nine goals for the Blades in the Championship, averaging a goal ever 117 minutes – the best return in the division for any player who has five or more goals. When asked if wanted to sign a new deal at the club, he said: “I'd love to. It's such a big club, I'm really enjoying playing football here and hopefully if we can get to where we want to be this year, then why not?”
Ross Stewart
As it stands the Sunderland man can leave the club this summer but the Black Cats do have the option to extend his deal by 12 months. He has five goals and three assists in seven league appearances this term.
Teemu Pukki
Norwich activated a one-year extension option in the striker’s contract in the summer, leaving him out of contract at the end of this campaign. He had been linked with a move to Celta Vigo before his deal was extended by the club.
Chuba Akpom
The 27-year-old is one of the more notable Middlesbrough players set to become a free agent this summer. With eight goals in 14 league appearances, he may prove a man in demand if he does not sign a new deal at the Riverside.