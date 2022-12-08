A number of valuable players from the Championship are set to become free agents this summer as things stand.

The second-tier action gets back underway this weekend and the future of several of the division’s stars could be decided based on their club’s fortunes this term. Below, we have picked six players who could be in demand at the end of the campaign if they do not sign new contracts with their respective teams.

Ben Brereton Díaz

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackburn Rovers striker had been linked with a move away from the club in the summer but nobody was able to match Blackburn’s asking price for the Chile international. He has nine goals and one assist in 21 games this season.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United acknowledges the fans following their sides victory the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on October 29, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd Cantwell

The Norwich City midfielder is coming to the end of the his deal at Carrow Road. He spent last season on loan at Bournemouth with that containing the option for a permanent move which was not taken up by the Cherries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli McBurnie

The Sheffield United striker is a man rejuvenated this term. He has nine goals for the Blades in the Championship, averaging a goal ever 117 minutes – the best return in the division for any player who has five or more goals. When asked if wanted to sign a new deal at the club, he said: “I'd love to. It's such a big club, I'm really enjoying playing football here and hopefully if we can get to where we want to be this year, then why not?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn Rovers celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers at London Stadium on November 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ross Stewart

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands the Sunderland man can leave the club this summer but the Black Cats do have the option to extend his deal by 12 months. He has five goals and three assists in seven league appearances this term.

Teemu Pukki

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich activated a one-year extension option in the striker’s contract in the summer, leaving him out of contract at the end of this campaign. He had been linked with a move to Celta Vigo before his deal was extended by the club.

Chuba Akpom

Advertisement Hide Ad