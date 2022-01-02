Six Premier League players Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town could sign on loan in January

Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town are two clubs who could be open to strengthening their squads as they look to remain competitive.

The Terriers have enjoyed a strong December and sit sixth in the table, having played 25 games. The Blades, despite having a number of games postponed recently, are in fine form after winning their last four fixtures and picking up 13 points from the last 15 available.

Both clubs have different needs when it comes to bolstering their options in January but they could be tempted to make moves for some Premier League players who will be made available for loan.

Below, we have selected six top-flight players in need of regular game time that the Blades or the Terriers may be tempted to bring on board for the remainder of the season.

Marcus Forss

Having played a key role in Brentford's promotion campaign last year, Forss has not been utilised as much by Thomas Frank this season.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Marcus Forss. Picture: Getty Images.

He played 42 times for Brentford in the Championship last term - 32 of those appearances were off the bench - but in the Premier League, he has been an unused substitute in 12 matches while five of his six appearances have come from the bench.

The striker has been linked with a potential move to the Championship after scoring seven goals and claiming one assist in the competition last season.

Sam Greenwood

The young Leeds United forward is reportedly being targeted by Huddersfield and Sheffield United's Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Sam Greenwood. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has not ruled out the possibility of some of the club's Under-23s players going out on loan this month.

Greenwood has made three senior appearances for Leeds while scoring seven goals and claiming four assists in Premier League 2 this campaign.

Nat Phillips

The centre-back has been on the fringes of the Liverpool squad this season despite a number of strong displays in an injury-hit side last term.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Nat Phillips. Picture: Getty Images.

Given a number of defensive injuries to Jurgen Klopp's side last season, Phillips made 20 appearances last campaign and helped the Reds finish third in the table and qualify for the Champions League.

He is the firm fifth-choice centre-back this season and has made just three appearances in all competitions. He has been linked with moves to other Premier League clubs but he may be open to a loan spell at clubs chasing a place in the Championship play-offs.

Folarin Balogun

Arsenal's academy manager Per Mertesacker has sounded out the 20-year-old striker as the most likely Gunners youngster to leave on loan this month.

The New-York born player, who represents England at youth level, made his senior debut for Arsenal in October 2020. He is slowly transitioning into the first-team at the Gunners but Merstesacker feels he needs a loan move to aid his development.

He has played just a handful of times for Arsenal's first team and a loan move to Yorkshire would surely benefit all parties.

Liam Delap

The Manchester City youngster has been plagued by injury throughout 2021. He signed a new contract with City in the summer, which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

He is one of the most highly-rated young players at Premier League academy level and was the subject of interest from several Championship clubs in the summer, who were looking to bring him in on loan.

Anthony Elanga

Manchester United recently handed the 19-year-old winger a new four-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford.