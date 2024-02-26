A 2-1 win continued the feel-good factor started by caretaker Jon Worthington.

Fighting spirit? They came back from Emmanuel Dennis’ goal.

Fresh starts? Danny Ward scored twice from the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High-pressing "vertical" football mixed with good passing? Tick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post-match celebrations with supporters that are such a part of German football culture? Ja.

And most importantly when fighting relegation, three points? Jawohl.

Breitenreiter ticked them all off and showed the qualities to be the crowd-pleaser Kavin Nagle wanted when he sacked Darren Moore.

HAPPY: Huddersfield Town coach, Andre Breitenreiter

"It's always special to celebrate with fans, to enjoy the smile on their faces," he grinned. "Now they can go back to Huddersfield and have a really good evening in the pubs.

"This is really important for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans love winning more than anything but next is the good football which buys time and goodwill.

"Good football" in these parts means trying to pass the ball, but not for the sake of it. Yorkshire fans and American chairmen want to see the ball go forward. "Vertical" football, the coaches call it.

Only allowed onto the training pitch from Tuesday, Breitenreiter saw it come together at Vicarage Road.

"We deserved the lead but we didn't score and football sometimes is not fair," he reflected. "Watford scored in the second half and we needed some minutes to come again into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole team was fighting to the end. The whole team played with a high intensity, a good mentality, this is what the fans like, this is what I like to see.

"We also tried to build up and play football, not only long balls. The equaliser was an excellent cross from Yuta (Nakayama), a central defender, football played vertically to the strikers to score.

"When we play with high intensity and clear structure in pressing – it was unbelievable how we pressed – and tried to play football we have the chance because we have high quality and potential."

New managers bring clean slates. In fairness to Moore and Worthington, Ward and Tom Edwards' lack of involvement was down to injury more than cold-shouldering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's always a chance for the other players who didn't play so much," argued Breitenreiter. "(Ward) waited for his chance and trained very well. When you have a good performance in the training week it's normally also (like this) on the weekend.

"I'm very happy for him because he was out for a long time out, Tom Edwards didn't play since October."

Football is about enjoyment, and it was not just those in the away end who felt it on Saturday.

"It was very special for me," said Breitenreiter. "I've enjoyed England just as a fan but it was the first time for me as a coach.

"It was a good start."

There is no denying that.