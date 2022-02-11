Rotherham United striker Michael Smith named League 1 player of the month for second time this season

The 20-goal frontman, preparing for Sunday’s derby at Sheffield Wednesday, beat off strong competition to win the January gong following a haul of five goals to maintain the Millers’ title quest and bid for a hat-trick of third-tier promotions under Paul Warne.

Smith also won the accolade in October after finding the net six times with Stockton having won the award in the first two months of the campaign.

Smith’s latest accomplishments follow on from team-mate Dan Barlaser winning the monthly going last month.

Pleased: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says Smith's award is fully deserved. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Millers chief Paul Warne said: “To win it two times in a season is hugely impressive.

“He leads the line quite well – I don’t know if I have mentioned that! He does score the odd goal, which is quite nice as well, so I am really pleased for him.

“He gets the attention that he deserves, but that is because he is part of a really good team and I know he is more than thankful to his team-mates for that.”

Smith commented: “It is really nice to have picked up the award twice this year from a personal point of view, but as I said last time, this is an award for all of the team’s efforts.

“I might have got some of the goals, but I would not be able to do that without the platform that everyone else provides and you only need to look at how many clean sheets we are keeping to see that this is an effort from across the pitch.