Peterborough 0 Hull City 3 - Tyler Smith hailed by Shota Arveladze as Tigers down Grant McCann’s new club

Smith struck in the 25th minute at London Road as he tucked away a Brandon Fleming cross.

Arveladze said: “Tyler has always trained hard when he has been out of the squad and worked for his chance. It was a massive goal he scored for us in a tough time after the run we’ve had. It gave him and all of us a lot of good feelings.”

Keane Lewis-Potter then took centre stage in the second period with a classy brace to seal City’s success as they snapped a run of six matches without victory.

Hull City v Everton.. Hull player Tyler Smith celebrates his opening goal .8th January 2022

He fired in his eighth goal of the campaign with a 20-yard blast six minutes after the restart and then struck again when slotting through the legs of keeper Steven Benda with 20 minutes to go.

“Keane showed today how good he is. They were two different goals. He moved in so quick for the first one and then ran 40-50 yards for the second one and finished it,” said the City chief.

It was a second success in English football for McCann’s successor at Hull, who added: “The boys gave an absolutely fantastic reaction to the last game. It was a massive, massive three points.”

McCann saw his side drop to the bottom of the table after his first match in charge and said: “We gifted them all three goals, to be totally honest, by losing the ball. It was a really frustrating and disappointing result.”

Pleased: Hull City manager Shota Arveladze was happy to see his side bounce back from the defeat against Barnsley. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Peterborough: Benda, Knight, Edwards, Kent, Ward, Norburn, Brown (Grant 65), Burrows (Coulson 60), Szmodics, Morton, Marriott (Jade-Jones 60). Unused substitutes: Clarke-Harris, Cornell, Mumba, Fuchs.

Hull: Ingram, Alfie Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves, Slater, Smallwood, Docherty (Huddlestone 84), Fleming, Honeyman (Walsh 46), Lewis-Potter,Smith (Wilks 84). Unused substitutes: Longman, Moncur, Bernard, Cartwright.