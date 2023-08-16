All Sections
'So many amazing memories' - Jack Harrison's message to Leeds United fans following Everton move

Jack Harrison has issued a social media statement following his loan move from Leeds United to Everton.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST

The winger has been a mainstay of the Leeds side since 2018, when he was first recruited on a temporary basis from Manchester City.

After struggling for consistency early on, he developed considerably under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa and was a key figure across the club’s three years in the top flight.

However, he has become the latest player to leave following relegation to the Championship, sealing a season-long loan move to Everton.

Jack Harrison has joined Everton on loan from Leeds United. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty ImagesJack Harrison has joined Everton on loan from Leeds United. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
He has taken to Instagram to address Leeds fans following the switch, wishing the club all the best for the campaign ahead.

Harrison said: “Thank you Leeds United fans. We have shared so many amazing memories over the last 5 years. I will keep an eye on the results and wish you nothing but the best for the season ahead. Always MOT.”

In response, Leeds stalwart Luke Ayling commented: “Gave your all for this club for the 5 years. Gutted to see you go mate.”

Junior Firpo added: “Will miss you superman! Best work ethic that I’ve ever seen.”

