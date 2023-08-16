'So many amazing memories' - Jack Harrison's message to Leeds United fans following Everton move
The winger has been a mainstay of the Leeds side since 2018, when he was first recruited on a temporary basis from Manchester City.
After struggling for consistency early on, he developed considerably under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa and was a key figure across the club’s three years in the top flight.
However, he has become the latest player to leave following relegation to the Championship, sealing a season-long loan move to Everton.
He has taken to Instagram to address Leeds fans following the switch, wishing the club all the best for the campaign ahead.
Harrison said: “Thank you Leeds United fans. We have shared so many amazing memories over the last 5 years. I will keep an eye on the results and wish you nothing but the best for the season ahead. Always MOT.”
In response, Leeds stalwart Luke Ayling commented: “Gave your all for this club for the 5 years. Gutted to see you go mate.”
Junior Firpo added: “Will miss you superman! Best work ethic that I’ve ever seen.”