Some good Hull City player ratings but no one outstanding in tight 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Ablion
Ryan Allsop – a bit indecisive at times with the ball at his feet but a couple of decent saves too, and that is the more important bit 7
Owen Coyle – unfazed at being dragged into unusual positions by Tom Fellows 6
Alfie Jones – had a difficult first half but did not let it snowball 5
Jacob Greaves – a dominant performance by the home-grown centre-back 7
Ryan Giles – Hull were stronger down his side and he played his part 6
Jaden Philogene – pushed deep more often than he would have wanted by West Brom's tactical plan 6
Tyler Morton – not up to his usual high standards, his part in the equaliser was particularly disappointing 5
Jean Michael Seri – showed his class in his first home game as an African champion 7
Anass Zaroury – a good outlet on the left 7
Fabio Carvalho – smashed a brilliant opening goal 7
Abdulkadir Omur – struggled to get into the game playing at centre-forward 6
Substitutes:
Aaron Connolly (for Omur, 63) – gave his side a welcome outlet, just not a goal 5
Regan Slater (for Seri, 78) – his mistake was nearly costly late on, but Adam Reach hit a post 4
Ozan Tufan (for Zaroury, 78) – played his part in a more fluid Hull attacking set-up late on 5
Not used: McLoughlin, Docherty, Traore, Sharp, Jacob, Pandur.
