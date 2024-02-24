Some good Hull City player ratings but no one outstanding in tight 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Ablion

Ryan Allsop – a bit indecisive at times with the ball at his feet but a couple of decent saves too, and that is the more important bit 7

Owen Coyle – unfazed at being dragged into unusual positions by Tom Fellows 6

Alfie Jones – had a difficult first half but did not let it snowball 5

Jacob Greaves – a dominant performance by the home-grown centre-back 7

Ryan Giles – Hull were stronger down his side and he played his part 6

Jaden Philogene – pushed deep more often than he would have wanted by West Brom's tactical plan 6

GREAT GOAL: Hull City's Fabio Carvalho (centre) celebrates opening the scoring

Tyler Morton – not up to his usual high standards, his part in the equaliser was particularly disappointing 5

Jean Michael Seri – showed his class in his first home game as an African champion 7

Anass Zaroury – a good outlet on the left 7

Fabio Carvalho – smashed a brilliant opening goal 7

Abdulkadir Omur – struggled to get into the game playing at centre-forward 6

Substitutes:

Aaron Connolly (for Omur, 63) – gave his side a welcome outlet, just not a goal 5

Regan Slater (for Seri, 78) – his mistake was nearly costly late on, but Adam Reach hit a post 4

Ozan Tufan (for Zaroury, 78) – played his part in a more fluid Hull attacking set-up late on 5