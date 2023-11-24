Sort out Rotherham United injuries and away form will follow, says caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle

If Rotherham United could play at home every week, Matt Taylor would still be their manager.

The Millers returned from the international break at home to Leeds United last night with the 18th best home record in the Championship, enough to put them three points clear of the relegation zone. For a side on such a tight budget with a history of yo-yoing, that would be a success.

But Taylor's biggest problem as manager was that nobody in this season’s division was worse on their travels, picking up just one point and a goal difference of minus 18. It cost him his job a fortnight ago.

Caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle thinks if the club can just get to grips with the other huge obstacle Taylor could not – injuries – that part of the equation will sort itself out.

“We've spent this week trying to remind the players about a lot of good stuff we've done,” said Carlisle, minding the shop of the Millers target an experienced Championship manager.

“It's easy to pick the negatives out of the situation but this week's been all about picking out the good stuff the players have done, and there has been a lot of good. There's room for improvement, we know that and understand that but we can only look forward.

“If we look back at the stuff we've done there's a lot of good stuff we can take with us.

