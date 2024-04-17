It was the day Zesh Rehman became the first British footballer of south Asian origin to play in the Premier League, as a Fulham substitute in a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Twenty years on there has been no flood of untapped talent, but there is at least a sense of progress.

In a neat symmetry, Raj Palit, a Hull City midfielder mentored by future Bradford City defender Rehman will this week head to Leicester City's training ground as part of a mentoring scheme run by Zesh's brother Riz, player inclusion executive at the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

NEXT GENERATION: Hull City Under-21smidfielder Raj Palit

"It'll be a good chance for me to connect with my south Asian peers, reflect on the seasons everyone's had," says Palit, who started in Bradford’s academy. "I've had injuries, some people have been released by clubs, others have made debuts so just coming together and speaking about all that will give me motivation going into next season and there'll be a few talks from the likes of Zesh Rehman and other coaches."

The 2021 census identified 5.5m, or 9.3 per cent of the population as being from Asian ethnic groups, with 3.1 per cent from Indian backgrounds, and 2.7 per cent Pakistani.

According to data from the PFA there were 134 players who identify as having south Asian heritage within elite football last season, 17 playing in the top four divisions.

Last season's six league debutants included Sheffield United's England youth international Sai Sachdev and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Rio Shipston – who appeared in this season's FA Cup. Midfielder Vimal Yoganathan made five cup appearances for Barnsley in 2023-24.

TRAILBLAZER: Zesh Rehman made history as the first British south Asian player in the Premier League when he made his Fulham debut 20 years ago

If those numbers are too low, they are at least jumping in the right direction. Between 2018 and 2021 there were only two debuts.

According to former Brentford player Riz Rehman, the answer lies at the bottom of the chain.

"People focus on the top of the game and say there's only Hamza Choudhury (of Leicester City), or (Shrewsbury Town’s) Mal Benning, or Danny Batth (at Norwich City) but we don't focus on right at the bottom," he says.

STARTING OUT: Sheffield Wednesday youngster Rio Shipston

"We need to see more kids playing the game from four, five, six, seven because the data shows us the players who have careers start at academies at under-8s or nines.

"Regardless of ethnicity, less than one per cent make it, so if we only have 0.1 per cent of players at foundation levels in the academies, it's very unlikely we'll see those numbers coming through.

"You've got big Asian clubs across the country in London, Birmingham, Bradford, Leeds or wherever but not everyone can travel to those locations and we're not seeing new opportunities for these kids."

Riz runs the Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme, a network of over 500 providing support he never had to the likes of Palit. His brother set up the Zesh Foundation in Bradford.

"I didn't know there were that many Asian players in the professional game but Riz gets them together to do Zoom calls to share their experience," explains Palit.

"You get little nuggets they can only share when they've been on the journey. You wouldn't be able to get that advice from your parents and friends. They've experienced things and can pass on the knowledge.

"It gives me motivation and families motivation when you can see other people who have been there and done it because in football we all have to overcome situations and you can look up to people and think if they've done that, so can I.”

The Rehmans had no such help.

"My network was Zesh, myself and my dad,” recalls Riz. “In the late 80s, early 90s, my dad did his coaching badges.

"His dad didn't really let him play football because it was a case of being in his shop, there was no time for sport. We couldn't pick up the phone to anyone, we didn't know anyone.

"My dad's 67 and he came to England when he was 11. It was about establishing themselves and their businesses but now there are south Asian people born and bred in England who love football."

Everyone that does break through helps the rest, says Palit.

"I think each culture has a certain mindset and south Asian culture – from my experience – they get happiness from stability. Sport isn't really something that provides that,” says a player who bucked the trend by taking A-levels when at Bradford.

"I think that's why parents probably force kids towards the education side. Now parents can look at players like myself and think, 'They're doing it and my kid's got the talent.

"You have a duty to inspire the next generation. It's really exciting."

Palit has faced more problems than two injury-hit seasons but believes he is judged solely on talent.

"I've experienced racism," he says. "I've had it from opposition players and even players on my team.