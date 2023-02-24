Southampton confirm new managerial appointment ahead of crunch Premier League clash with Leeds United

The Saints sit bottom of the Premier League ahead of their visit to Elland Road, with the Whites just one place and one point above them in the standings. Selles is the club’s third permanent manager of the season.
Nathan Jones was sacked by the south coast outfit after less than 100 days in charge earlier this month. Southampton had been in talks with Jesse Marsch following his sacking at Leeds but discussions with the American broke down over a disagreement on the length of his contract.
Selles’ only game as interim manager following Jones’ dismissal came against Chelsea last weekend as Southampton recorded a surprise win to boost their survival hopes.
Leeds will also hope to have a new man in the dugout for Saturday’s fixture after confirming the appointment of former Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia earlier this week. His appointment is subject to a work permit.
Michael Skubala has taken charge of the last three games, drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford before defeats to Manchester United and Everton. The loss at Goodison Park saw Leeds plunge into the relegation zone.