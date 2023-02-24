Southampton confirm new managerial appointment ahead of crunch Premier League clash with Leeds United

Ruben Selles has been named as Southampton manager until the end of the season ahead of Saturday’s relegation six-pointer at Leeds United.

The Saints sit bottom of the Premier League ahead of their visit to Elland Road, with the Whites just one place and one point above them in the standings. Selles is the club’s third permanent manager of the season.

Nathan Jones was sacked by the south coast outfit after less than 100 days in charge earlier this month. Southampton had been in talks with Jesse Marsch following his sacking at Leeds but discussions with the American broke down over a disagreement on the length of his contract.

Selles’ only game as interim manager following Jones’ dismissal came against Chelsea last weekend as Southampton recorded a surprise win to boost their survival hopes.

Southampton's Spanish Interim coach Ruben Selles celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on February 18, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds will also hope to have a new man in the dugout for Saturday’s fixture after confirming the appointment of former Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia earlier this week. His appointment is subject to a work permit.