Earlier today (March 6), a major fire broke out in a building next to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium. Following a consultation with local authorities, the game has been called off.

A statement issued by Southampton read: “Southampton Football Club regrets to announce that tonight’s Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End has been postponed.

“The decision was made after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium site earlier today.

Southampton's scheduled meeting with Preston North End will not go ahead as planned. Image: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation.

"We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first.