Huddersfield Town’s caretaker boss is at the wheel ahead of Town deciding upon the permanent replacement for Darren Moore, with former Barnsley head coach Michael Duff having emerged as a leading contender.

After focusing upon what the Terriers would bring to the table seven days ago against struggling Sheffield Wednesday, Worthington won’t deviate from that policy, despite taking on a side who are operating on a different level entirely at the top end of the division in Southampton.

Saints are unbeaten in 24 matches in league and cup since losing at Middlesbrough on September 23.

At St Mary’s, their form has an impregnable look. They have won 11 of their last unbeaten 12 matches in all competitions by the Solent and blown away a number of teams along the way.

Rotherham are the only team to take anything away from Southampton since September 19. Town’s last win in this part of Hampshire was at the old Dell in September 1971.

Worthington, rather sensibly, said: "I don’t want to talk too much about them.

"Yes, they have a talented squad with a clear identity in how they play. But with that clarity, it allows you to know what you are coming up against and gives us good ways to try and work solutions around that."

Mindful that a good tactical performance might just mark the card of any watching perspective new boss, should they be there, he continued: “I am not trying to impress anybody. I am just doing what I do, supporting and helping the players.

"I said after the (Sheffield Wednesday) game ‘I’ve not done anything, you’ve done it - you have gone over the line.’ I just try and help and guide the players in those moments.

"Fortunately, they did that on Saturday. That’s the same for this weekend as well.

"I am just loving it, to be honest. I am loving the experience and challenges personally. It’s something I feel I thrive in, with these situations.

"I am just enjoying it and taking each challenge as it comes and ultimately preparing the players as best we can for the game.”

Worthington, 40, is almost three years older than his rival today in Russell Martin, something that should provide him with hope if he wants to strike out into senior management on his own at some point.

But while Martin has enjoyed a fast-track rise to prominence after spells in charge at MK Dons and Swansea City, the Yorkshireman’s own journey is one that he remains happy with.

Worthington, who will return to his role as academy boss when a full-time appointment is made, commented: “I have had quite a few roles now and am definitely progressing in terms of where I would like and want to be.

"But I don’t try and look too far ahead.

"As long as I am developing and improving in what I am doing and impacting, I am quite happy with that.

"I think everyone’s journey is different. Russell has obviously done really well and moved through a few different clubs, but he’s really clear in how he sees the game and his identity and principles.

"Fair play to him on that. I do wish him all the best - after Saturday.”