DARREN MOORE’S predecessor expressed his confidence in publicly declaring that he would not swap his starting 11 with any of his Championship rivals on enough occasions.

What lies beneath was the issue and a different thing entirely. Just ten days into his Huddersfield Town tenure, he can vouch for that.

It is meant as no disrespect to Huddersfield’s squad options on Saturday.

But what is undeniable is that when a couple of Huddersfield Town’s big-hitters are injured, fatigued or need replacing, you are crossing your fingers and looking up to the skies in hope.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Which is what happened 72 minutes amid an engrossing contest which painted Huddersfield in a pretty good light, in fairness.

Captain Jonathan Hogg, AKA the General - on his sort of afternoon when he was at his snarling best - felt his calf and had to depart the scene.

Josh Koroma, after emptying the tank in a commendable afternoon’s work, was also tiring. Three changes were made in total and a few minutes later, Ipswich did the same - to much more telling effect.

Kieran McKenna took off two of his gun players in George Hirst and Conor Chaplin and on one level, it was somewhat surprising.

Yet in the final analysis, it spoke volumes about the power which the Northern Irishman feels he has in his arsenal and was a shrewd call.

Two strikers in Freddie Ladapo and Dane Scarlett came on and put themselves about, even if it was an earlier substitute who ultimately got the headlines, with interval replacement Brandon Williams grabbing a late equaliser.

The disappointment was clearly evident in Moore's post-match musings. When the dust settles, he might just feel a little bit better.

At the end of August, Huddersfield were ensconced in the bottom three.

Fast forward to now and the table - even at this early juncture at the start of October - looks a bit better. A five-game unbeaten September constitutes progress.

It almost culminated in Town becoming the first side to beat Ipswich on their travels at league level since way back on January 21.

They had them rattled, for sure, but couldn't seal the deal.

Ipswich were chasing a sixth successive win in all competitions and while not at their best, they had the confidence and comfort in their own skin not to panic. This being a side who have lost just once in their last 27 fixtures at league level.

Huddersfield, even accounting for their September statistics, are still learning on the job and in development mode. There was encouragement, that said.

Plenty has been spoken about what Huddersfield haven't got in the final third. Judging on Saturday's evidence - and with the transfer window not open until the new year - better to focus on what they have got.

Which is a fair bit, fortunately with Koroma and Delano Burgzorg more than irritants for Ipswich's backline.

Moore spoke about embracing mavericks and off-the-cuff talents in his pre-match press conference and he has one of sorts in Burgzorg.

The Dutchman has pace, power, talent and a big heart. He also has a fair amount of unpredictability and you are never quite sure what you are going to get and what he is going to do and it is pointless asking him as well.

But he got his goal at the weekend, his first on home soil and will be feeling better for it.

His striker partner in Koroma did everything but score on the day. It got personal between Koroma and Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky. A watchable adjunct to a fine game.

Hailing from the Czech Republic, Hladky's performance would have drawn nods of approval from the player who he looks up to as a young player in compatriot Petr Cech.

Hladky started as he meant to go on, beating on two fierce efforts from Koroma and also denied Burgzorg with another key save before the interval.

Huddersfield's first-half efforts were substantial, even if they survived a scare when Sorba Thomas got on the wrong side of Omari Hutchinson and bundled the Ipswich player over in the box. It was the prelude to a brief bout of unsavouriness. The hosts were fortunate not to cede a penalty.

Hutchinson would have his moment late on in contributing to the equaliser, but not before Huddersfield went in front, courtesy of Burgzorg's drive, which finally beat Hladky at his near post.

Hladky saved his best to make a miraculous save to thwart Jack Rudoni. Lee Nicholls then got in on the act to frustrate Ladapo. But Ipswich were not to be denied.

The Suffolk punch arrived three minutes from the end of normal time and it was coming with Williams heading in after fellow full-back Leif Davis sent Hutchinson's right-wing cross back across goal.

No sweet late goal for Moore; not this time.

A point apiece and a result which pleased the watching Marcus Stewart at least, a legend in this particular part of West Yorkshire and the southern half of East Anglia.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Ruffels; Thomas (Lees 90+2), Hogg (Edmonds-Green 72), Wiles, Rudoni, Nakayama (Jackson 72); Burgzorg (Harratt 90+2), Koroma (Hudlin 72). Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Diarra, Headley, Edwards.

Ipswich Town: Hladky; Clarke (Williams 45), Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Evans (Taylor 65), Luongo; Burns (Scarlett 75), Chaplin (Harness 75), Hutchinson; Hirst (Ladapo 75). Unused substitutes: Slicker, Ball, Jackson, Donacien.