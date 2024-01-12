Sri Lankan midfielder signs professional deal with Barnsley after being rewarded for his progress at League One club in 2023-24
The 17-year-old Sri Lanka born player has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at Oakwell, having been rewarded for his progress in 2023-24 which has seen him make five first-team appearances
Yoganathan, who is the first professional Tamil player to play in English football, was part of the under-18s side who won the U18 Professional Development title last season for the first time in the club’s history.
He said: "It's an amazing feeling, it's everything I've worked towards these last couple of years since being at the club.
"I couldn't have done any of this without the help of the staff, my teammates and my family and I'm excited about the future at Barnsley."
Interim director of football, Bobby Hassell continued: “Vimal joined the club two seasons ago and has since established himself as a star performer for the academy's 18 and 21s squads.
"He recently made his debut for the first team and gained praise for his aggressive playing style. Vimal possesses a great attitude and a strong desire to continuously learn and improve.
"He excels as an all-around central midfielder, demonstrating his skill in tackling and maintaining possession, while also contributing with goals and assists.
"Vimal is now part of the increasing list of talented central midfielders emerging from our academy, and we have high expectations that he will make a significant impact on the first team environment in the coming years."