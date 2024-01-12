HIGHLY-RATED Barnsley teenage midfielder Vimal Yoganathan has signed his first professional contract with the League One club.

The 17-year-old Sri Lanka born player has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at Oakwell, having been rewarded for his progress in 2023-24 which has seen him make five first-team appearances

Yoganathan, who is the first professional Tamil player to play in English football, was part of the under-18s side who won the U18 Professional Development title last season for the first time in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "It's an amazing feeling, it's everything I've worked towards these last couple of years since being at the club.

Sri Lankan-born midfielder Vimal Yoganathan has signed a new contract at Barnsley. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

"I couldn't have done any of this without the help of the staff, my teammates and my family and I'm excited about the future at Barnsley."

Interim director of football, Bobby Hassell continued: “Vimal joined the club two seasons ago and has since established himself as a star performer for the academy's 18 and 21s squads.

"He recently made his debut for the first team and gained praise for his aggressive playing style. Vimal possesses a great attitude and a strong desire to continuously learn and improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He excels as an all-around central midfielder, demonstrating his skill in tackling and maintaining possession, while also contributing with goals and assists.