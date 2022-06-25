St Mirren centre-back Conor McCarthy joins Barnsley on three-year deal

The centre-back will officially join the Oakwell outfit on July 1. He most recently spent time in Scotland with St Mirren, making 84 appearances with the club.

He played 17 times and scored one goal for St Mirren last term as the club finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership.

The Irishman was born in Blarney, just north of Cork and began his career with Cork City, featuring 88 times which included appearances in the Europa and Champions League.

NEW ARRIVAL: Conor McCarthy has signed a three-year deal at Barnsley. Picture: Getty Images.

“Now that it’s all signed, sealed and delivered, it’s a great feeling," said McCarthy.

“You only have to take one look around at the stadium, the facilities that this club has, and I needed no second invitation to sign for a massive club like this.”