Darren Moore is the new manager of Huddersfield Town after emerging as the "stand-out first choice" from their search for Neil Warnock's replacement.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers manager replaces the 74-year-old, who stood down after Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Stoke City.

With Huddersfield at Coventry City on Monday, Moore is due to take training for the first time on Saturday. But he will speak to the media on Friday afternoon.

“A lot of time, effort and analysis went into making sure we found the right manager, and Darren emerged as the stand-out candidate to help us achieve our short-term objective of stability and longer-term vision of growth and development," said chief executive Jake Edwards.

NEW MANAGER: Darren Moore

“Darren has a track record of success as a player at this level, but more importantly as a manager. He has revolutionised cultures into winning ones.

“Darren’s appointment allows us to build on the platform created here throughout pre-season and the opening two months in the Championship.

“I know how strongly he wants to return to managing in the Premier League, and he believes we can achieve that here together.”

Moore will be joined by assistant Jamie Smith, first-team coach Jimmy Shan, set-piece coach Simon Ireland and goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso.

They have been out of work since leading Wednesday into the Championship in May. The Owls overhauled a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the play-off semi-final to progress on penalties, then beat Barnsley with a Josh Windass header in the final minute of stoppage time in extra time in the final.