Stephanie Frappart, who will be the first woman to referee England men at Wembley, is used to making history

Stephanie Frappart will make history again this week – as the first woman to referee a men's international at Wembley.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST

The French referee takes charge of Friday's friendly against Australia.

As landmarks go, the 39-year-old has had bigger.

In November she became the first female referee at a men's World Cup, taking charge of Germany v Costa Rica.

FIRST: Stephanie Frappart will referee England at Wembley on Friday
FIRST: Stephanie Frappart will referee England at Wembley on Friday
She was also the first women to referee in men's Ligues 1 and 2, and the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup. She refereed the 2022 French cup final.

Frappart, who began refereeing as a teenager, has been on the FIFA international referees list since 2009.

Unlike at the World Cup, Frappart's support team will be all-male, and all-French. Mikael Berchebru and Aurelien Drouet are due to be the linesmen, Hakim Ben El Hadj the fourth official, and Mathieu Vernice and his assistant Nicolas Rainville will be on video assistant referee duty.

The friendly is England’s warm-up for Monday’s European Championship qualifier against Italy, where a home win will book a place at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

