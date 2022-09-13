Dior Angus, Josh Coley, Middlesbrough winger Sam Folarin and Huddersfield Town striker Danny Grant joined on 2022’s final evening of trading. Weaver can feel the difference.

"Training has been very spritely and we've now got competition for places in forward areas," he said. “We can keep teams guessing and have plenty of options."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For all the positive talk, a fifth consecutive League Two defeat would be a club record so the temptation will be to rush Dooley and Pattison back.

INJURY DOUBT: Harrogate Town will assess midfielder Alex Pattison

"We'll see how they fare in training," said Weaver. "But we don't want them raced back if they're not ready."