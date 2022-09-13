Stephen Dooley and Alex Pattison could further boost refreshed Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town v Salford CityHARROGATE TOWN will assess Stephen Dooley and Alex Pattison ahead of Tuesday's League Two visit of Salford City but even without his two key midfielders , manager Simon Waver says the squad feels freshened by a lively transfer deadline day.
Dior Angus, Josh Coley, Middlesbrough winger Sam Folarin and Huddersfield Town striker Danny Grant joined on 2022’s final evening of trading. Weaver can feel the difference.
"Training has been very spritely and we've now got competition for places in forward areas," he said. “We can keep teams guessing and have plenty of options."
For all the positive talk, a fifth consecutive League Two defeat would be a club record so the temptation will be to rush Dooley and Pattison back.
"We'll see how they fare in training," said Weaver. "But we don't want them raced back if they're not ready."
Last six games: Harrogate Town DWLLLL; Salford City LWWLLLReferee: L Swabey (Devon)Last time: Harrogate Town 0 Salford City 2, November 20, 2021, League Two