Steve Cooper has blamed Blackburn Rovers after Lewis O’Brien’s deadline-day loan move to Ewood Park did not go through.

The former Huddersfield Town player is facing months of watching from the stands after being left out of Forest’s 25-man squad for the remainder of the Premier League season. The 24-year-old joined the club from the Terriers in the summer.

He had been linked with Sheffield United and West Brom in the final days of the transfer window before almost joining Blackburn on deadline day. The move was not completed on time as the paperwork was submitted after the deadline.

On Thursday, the EFL rejected an application from Rovers to complete the move, a decision the club intend to appeal. It leaves O’Brien in limbo as Cooper claimed the decision to leave him out of the 25-man squad came because he expected the loan move to be completed.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Lewis O'Brien of Notts Forest looks on during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United at City Ground on August 14, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“It wasn’t us, that’s for sure – even though we’ve ended up with the problem it wasn’t us. It won’t take a genius to work out what has happened. I hope some questions are getting asked over there in Lancashire,” said Cooper.

“We will look after him, we won’t let him down, and try and treat him like a pro footballer who works hard and cares about his career. Really frustrating, he’s a player we like, a player who works really hard and he’s a good guy.

“Through conversations we agreed he could go on loan and after making that decision two things happen, you let the player go and you hope he has a positive experience and then plan around his departure and a 25-man squad.

“So for that to happen when it was no fault of Nottingham Forest’s, we did everything in time and correct in the process. For him to be let down in the way he was, it’s a problem that’s ended up back in our training ground. I feel for the lad.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Steve Cooper, Manager of Nottingham Forest, acknowledges the fans prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on January 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)