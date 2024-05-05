The Millers were the more clinical team as they secured only their fifth victory of a dismal campaign which saw them finish 24 points from safety.

Braces came from Jordan Hugill and Tom Eaves, with the club’s other forward Sam Nombe also on target, while Cardiff got on the scoresheet thanks to Nat Phillips and Ollie Tanner.

Evans said: “Different managers and coaches have different styles. I think the players were quite surprised that we went for three out-and-out strikers but we thought we would cause them problems.

HOPE: Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“Cardiff are always going to cause you problems but in the second half we had a sustained period of pressure and Cardiff are fortunate it was only five.

“You can see what the Rotherham public want. A team full of industry and endeavour with some quality in that. There is quality within the squad. We have just given a brilliant send-off to the supporters who have had a long suffering season.

“The frontmen looked really threatening. The boys have been terrific since we came in.

“The future at this club is never in doubt. The DNA of the supporters is never going to change but the DNA of the team had changed.

“I think we have set some things in motion that will carry us forward into the new season. The harder you work, the luckier you get.

“The boys have worked incredibly hard for the three games we have been here.”

The focus at Cardiff now turns to manager Erol Bulut’s future, with talks ongoing over a new deal. The visiting support sang that they wanted him to stay and build on their 12th-placed finish.