Steve Evans' message to out-of-contract Rotherham United players ahead of D-Day

A host of players see their deals end and while Evans has made his mind up regarding most, the door is potentially still ajar for one or two.

Evans, whose side finish off at home to Cardiff on Saturday, said: “Every game is an opportunity to impress, especially when it's new people who are going to be making some big decisions.

"We're well known to Rotherham United supporters but not so well known to the playing staff. We're known at a distance by them, we haven't been in the trenches with them.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans, pictured at his unveiling last month.

"A lot of decisions, I've already taken them and discussed them tentatively with the chairman. The players have a final chance to say: ' I should be playing a part at New York Stadium.' Who wouldn't want to play a part here?"

Evans has confirmed that he will sit down with players whose contracts end on Tuesday, with an announcement likely in due course.

He added: "It's always subject to board approval, but the retained list should come out on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning at the latest.

"It's not for me to allow players to sit there for four to five days thinking about what they'd like their future to be versus where we, as a club, see their future.

"It's important we meet them face to face as much as we can and go through the decision, good or not so good depending on how they look at it, in a really sincere way and give them an honest opinion.

"We're fresh faces to this. We'll tell them where we're going and how we're trying to get there.

"We'll listen to their views as well. The decisions will be relayed to the playing staff and (other football) staff on Tuesday.”

Sean Morrison will be assessed ahead of potentially featuring against his former club on Saturday, while Shane Ferguson returned to training on Thursday.