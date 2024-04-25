Rathbone and Odoffin - whose existing terms ran out in June – have been regulars in the side this season, turning out 43 and 38 times respectively and both started in Evans’ first game back in charge of the club against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Scot has wasted no time in speaking to the players about their futures, with the Millers taking the sensible decision to invoke clauses in their deals to provide an element of protection. The talks will continue in the close season.

Evans, whose side visit Bristol City on Saturday, said: "I've spoken to most, if not all, of the players and the staff.

"The boys with the options, we have a fixed and limited amount of time to speak to them.

"I've seen Haks and Ollie play many times. I didn't like them when they played against my teams!

"I thought both were really good on Saturday. They gave us everything we asked. As manager, I've been charged by the chairman and the board with getting things sorted and put into place.

"I had a little chat with (head of recruitment) Rob Scott and one with Paul Douglas (chief executive officer) and told both players we'd be taking up the options.

"That's with a view to, when we come back in the summer, to doing something more long term, more permanent, something that makes them feel more loved, if you like.

"I'm not going to rush them now.

"Both have got big parts to play. We want good players here.