It will be there for all to see at a place he knows well at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Evans has wasted no time in getting busy with the home and away dug-outs having done a swap.

From now on, the home dug-out will be on the left as opposed to the right of the main stand, just as it was in his first spell in charge.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans (left), pictured alongside chairman Tony Stewart (centre). On the right is Evans' long-time assistant Paul Raynor. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

As usual with the canny Scot, it has been done with a clear purpose.

Never one to miss a trick ahead of reunion day, Evans said: “It's going to be very emotional. It's one of the reasons why I asked the chairman and Richard (Stewart - vice-chairman) if we could move back to the bench near the home end.

"You want the connection with the fans. They are amazing. We scored so many late goals, so many winners in my first spell here because of their support.

"I want that connection back with them more than I want a connection with the assistant referee! It will substantially reduce my yellow-card intake!

"I have memories of walking out of the tunnel into a beautiful stadium and feeling the passion of the fans.

"From a distance, I've continued to love this club and I've always been wholly respected by the chairman and Richard whom I've met loads of times in the last nine years."

In a joyless season bereft of passion and life, a welcome burst of colour will certainly splash onto the scene on Saturday, thanks to the inimitable touchline presence of Evans and assistant Paul Raynor.

Evans’ boss will be present in the stands with a smile on his face again, having been reinvigorated by the return of someone whom he knows well, rates and trusts and has kept in touch with ever since his departure from the post first time around just over eight-and-a-half years ago.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, an ebullient Stewart expressed his confidence that Rotherham have their ‘mojo back’ thanks to the return of the Glaswegian and the chairman certainly has after admitting that the Millers travails in 2023-24 had seriously got him down.

Stewart commented: “Rotherham, before my time, had always been known as a team who work hard, give their best and perform and I just think we’ve lost that. Like the fans, I was getting down and down.

"I think we are in the entertainment business. I’ve always thought that, but I feel that with Rotherham, since Paul Warne left, the entertainment had gone.

"I now know we have lots to look to forward to as Steve and Paul are ‘showbiz’ on and off the pitch and know what football and winning is about.

"I feel as though we have got our mojo back and I think we had lost that drive, passion, want and desire.