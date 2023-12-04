Steve Evans re-emerges as Rotherham United managerial candidate with reports of Nathan Jones snub

Steve Evans has again been linked with a Rotherham United return amidst reports Nathan Jones has turned down the manager’s job.

Evans, who led the club from League Two in 2012 to the Championship when he left for Leeds United in 2015, was initially thought to have been overlooked but Jones’ apparent rejection of the job has forced a rethink.

Former Luton Town and Southampton manager Jones was in the crowd for Saturday's 0-0 draw at Birmingham City, which Wayne Carlisle was expecting to be his last as caretaker manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous manager Matt Taylor was sacked following a 5-0 November 11 defeat at Watford, with his side in the Championship relegation zone with just one point away from home all season.

Carlisle doubled that tally at St Andrew's on Saturday, but only after a 4-1 defeat at Hull City which left him accepting his chances of getting the job permanently had probably gone. They were always slim, with chairman Tony Stewart looking for a manager with Championship experience.

Before boarding the bus to St Andrew's, Carlisle said: "On Friday morning (head of recruitment) Rob Scott spoke with the players and outlined where the club were at without putting any names or anything forward.

"You can feel the players are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans is currently manager of Stevenage, fourth in League One, but there is mutual affection between him and the Millers, who he kept in the Championship in 2014-15, famously donning a sombrero for the final game.

MUTUAL AFFECTION: Steve Evans, back at Rotherham United as Gillingham's manager in 2021