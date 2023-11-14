Steve Evans to Rotherham United? Former boss a surprise candidate for Millers return

FORMER Rotherham United manager Steve Evans is understood to be among the potential names under consideration for the vacant Millers post following the departure of Matt Taylor.

The Championship strugglers are assessing their options following their decision to dispense with the services of Taylor, who paid the price for a difficult start to the season which culminated in Saturday’s heavy 5-0 defeat at Watford.

Sources have confirmed that Evans is among the options being discussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers, who are third from bottom in the table after two wins in their opening 16 league matches, return to action on Friday week at home to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Steve Evans pictured during his time in charge at Rotherham. Picture: Getty Images.

With an element of time on their side before their next game, the club are assessing their options, with several candidates having been linked with the position.

Names figuring prominently in the early betting include Gary Rowett, Leam Richardson and John Eustace, who are all available and out of work.

Ex-Millers chief Neil Warnock has been linked with the position, but it is understood that the veteran manager, currently on a break from football following his departure from Huddersfield Town in late September, wants to return to management in the new year and not before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 61-year-old, who is currently managing Stevenage, is also figuring prominently in the betting.

The Scot has done an outstanding job at the Hertfordshire club and led them to automatic promotion to League One last term.

Stevenage are currently in fifth place in the third tier after an excellent opening to 2023-24.

Evans achieved back-to-back promotions during his time at the Rotherham helm, with the club going onto retain their Championship status in 2014-15.