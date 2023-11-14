Steve Evans to Rotherham United? Former boss a surprise candidate for Millers return
The Championship strugglers are assessing their options following their decision to dispense with the services of Taylor, who paid the price for a difficult start to the season which culminated in Saturday’s heavy 5-0 defeat at Watford.
Sources have confirmed that Evans is among the options being discussed.
The Millers, who are third from bottom in the table after two wins in their opening 16 league matches, return to action on Friday week at home to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
With an element of time on their side before their next game, the club are assessing their options, with several candidates having been linked with the position.
Names figuring prominently in the early betting include Gary Rowett, Leam Richardson and John Eustace, who are all available and out of work.
Ex-Millers chief Neil Warnock has been linked with the position, but it is understood that the veteran manager, currently on a break from football following his departure from Huddersfield Town in late September, wants to return to management in the new year and not before.
The 61-year-old, who is currently managing Stevenage, is also figuring prominently in the betting.
The Scot has done an outstanding job at the Hertfordshire club and led them to automatic promotion to League One last term.
Stevenage are currently in fifth place in the third tier after an excellent opening to 2023-24.
Evans achieved back-to-back promotions during his time at the Rotherham helm, with the club going onto retain their Championship status in 2014-15.
Evans, who would later have a spell in Yorkshire in charge at Leeds, left the Millers in September 2015. He was appointed in April 2012.