Stockport County 0 Bradford City 0: Uninspired Bantams' problems go deeper than Andy Cook's ongoing cold shoulder

Andy Cook was notable by his absence once more as Bradford City drew 0-0 at Edgeley Park.

But sitting their top-scorer on the bench for nearly 82 minutes was not the main reason for Bradford's failure to win.

That is not the same as saying Mark Hughes is right to give the centre-forward the cold shoulder, as he has for the last five is the right decision, but who was up front for the Bantams against Stockport County was largely irrelevant.

It was Matt Derbyshire Hughes turned to first from the bench and a bloody nose rounded off a miserable night for the 16-goal striker.

Ryan Johnson closes down Bradford City's January signing Dara Costelloe

With neither full-back – Brad Halliday or Rotherham United loanee Tojali Bola – getting crosses in and a narrow diamond formation demanding they do, it would not really have mattered who was up front. When he was on the field, Cook did not have a chance fall to him.

Having belatedly sorted out their home form, Bradford have now not won away for ten-and-a-half weeks or four matches depending whether you are an optimist or a pessimist.

It is not true to say there was no entertainment on offer. Adam Clayton wiping away the magic spray line at a free-kick raised a smirk, as did Hughes's running argument shortly after picking up the game's first yellow card with a couple of fans in the stands.

The football? Harry Lewis’s saves apart, not so much.

FRUSTRATION: Vadaine Oliver after Bradford City's first shot on target was saved

But what there was, the Hatters had the better of.

Neither side had a first-half shot on target although Bradford should have had a penalty which Hughes waited at the head of the tunnel to have a quiet word with Martin Coy about.

Perhaps what made Coy shy about whistling was the dramatic way Alex Gillead went to ground in the 15th minute but he was clearly shoved in the back by Will Collar.

Kyle Knoyle could already have made a name for himself with his new club, the January signing from Doncaster Rovers having a rush of blood to the head when a cross fell to him in space at the far post, only to lash wildly off target.

The wing-back would cause the Bantams plenty more problems after that.

Shortly after the penalty appeals, Kyle Wooton headed just wide at a corner and when he held off Romoney Critchlow and nodded the ball down to Collar, Lewis beat him to it.

Ryan Croasdale shanked a shot wide in front of what was not just an away end, but which snaked around into the family stand, so many City supporters were present.

Clayton, making his debut along with Dara Costelloe, set the tone for his first appearance in claret and amber when he won a good tackle on Myles Hippolyte, calmly got up, turned on the ball and kept possession.

Even when Bradford won their first corner in the 39th minute, they played it back and move ultimately broke down.

Vadaine Oliver becoming the first player to hit the target in the 52nd minute did not have the desired effect.

Ben Hinchliffe saved and Stockport countered.

This time it was Collar in too much space at the far post and having responded with a save, Lewis pulled out another just to make sure the ball did not creep inside his far post. His save from the subsequent corner was actually with his head to deny Neill Byrne.

Croasdale had a shot blocked when a Lewis punch fell to him and Ryan Johnson headed wide at another corner.

There was growing Bradford nervousness on the pitch and agitation in the technical area.

When the ball dropped from the sky Abo Eisa thought better of shooting and the chance went begging. Debutant Derbsyhire broke down the left wing but crossed behind Oliver. Romoney Crichlow controlled a long ball over the touchline.

Hughes was booked for getting in Knoyle's way as he went to take a throw-in and Richie Smallwood was booked for clattering Hippolyte but it was not a game to live long in the memory.

Sometimes away nights like this are a battle you just have to get through. Turn on the style in the other games, and it will have been a point well earned. But there is much to do to get there.

Bradford City: Lewis; Halliday, Platt, Crichlow, Bola; Clayton, Smallwood, Gilliead, Eisa; Costelloe (Derbyshire 63), Oliver (Cook 82).

Unused substitutes: Doyle, Songo'o, East, Sutton, Nevers.

Stockport County: Hinchliffe; Wright, Byrne, Johnson; Knoyle (Camps 84), Collar, Croasdale, Hippolyte, Rydel; Wootton, Madden.

Unused substitutes: Evans, Stretton Hussey, Jaros, Jennings, Lewis.

