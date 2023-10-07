All Sections
Stockport County 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Grant McCann's men narrowly beaten by Hatters

Stockport County moved to within one point of League Two leaders Notts County after a late Tanto Olaofe winner secured a narrow 1-0 triumph over Doncaster Rovers.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 7th Oct 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 18:30 BST
Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers were beaten. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesGrant McCann's Doncaster Rovers were beaten. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers were beaten. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

County went close to opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time when Louie Barry found Ryan Croasdale on the edge of the area, but Louis Jones reacted quickly to punch his effort over the crossbar.

The first half was otherwise uneventful with few clear-cut chances but Stockport were the more threatening, with Barry in particular finding some success on the wings.

Doncaster should have taken the lead after the break but Ben Hinchliffe was on hand to produce a fine double save to deny Modou Faal before quickly getting back to his feet to palm away after Joe Ironside’s effort on the rebound.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 84th minute when Olaofe nodded home Will Collar’s inswinging cross to clinch second-placed County’s sixth successive victory.

Defeat leaves Doncaster in 20th place, four points clear of the drop zone.

