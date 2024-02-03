Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ second goal in as many games cancelled out Dean Cornelius’ opener for the visitors, but County were unable to find the winner against a side now unbeaten in five matches.

Harrogate went ahead in the 17th minute when Matty Daly turned brilliantly on a pass played into him before crossing to Cornelius for a tap-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hatters drew level, though, on the half-hour mark, Lemonheigh-Evans finishing from close range from Macauley Southam-Hales’ pull-back.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town maintained their unbeaten league run. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Isaac Olaofe had two good headed chances for the hosts before half-time but there was nothing to separate the teams at the break.

Substitute Ibou Touray’s glancing header from Odin Bailey’s delivery forced an impressive save out of visiting goalkeeper James Belshaw just after the restart.

Lemonheigh-Evans came agonisingly close to putting County in front in the 71st minute, with his shot deflecting narrowly wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belshaw was called into action again 10 minutes later, turning substitute Myles Hippolyte’s attempt from distance over the crossbar.