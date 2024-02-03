All Sections
Stockport County 1 Harrogate Town 1: Simon Weaver's men keep up unbeaten run

Stockport County’s lead at the top of the League Two table was reduced to four points after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to in-form Harrogate Town.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 17:21 GMT

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ second goal in as many games cancelled out Dean Cornelius’ opener for the visitors, but County were unable to find the winner against a side now unbeaten in five matches.

Harrogate went ahead in the 17th minute when Matty Daly turned brilliantly on a pass played into him before crossing to Cornelius for a tap-in.

The Hatters drew level, though, on the half-hour mark, Lemonheigh-Evans finishing from close range from Macauley Southam-Hales’ pull-back.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town maintained their unbeaten league run. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesSimon Weaver's Harrogate Town maintained their unbeaten league run. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town maintained their unbeaten league run. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Isaac Olaofe had two good headed chances for the hosts before half-time but there was nothing to separate the teams at the break.

Substitute Ibou Touray’s glancing header from Odin Bailey’s delivery forced an impressive save out of visiting goalkeeper James Belshaw just after the restart.

Lemonheigh-Evans came agonisingly close to putting County in front in the 71st minute, with his shot deflecting narrowly wide.

Belshaw was called into action again 10 minutes later, turning substitute Myles Hippolyte’s attempt from distance over the crossbar.

The home side continued to push for the winner, with Akil Wright’s effort in the dying moments deflecting just wide, but Harrogate held on to secure a valuable point.

